Where to watch Everton vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Everton will face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 26 showdown for the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch Everton vs Manchester United online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Everton and Manchester United square off on Matchday 26, both in urgent need of a turnaround. Everton have shaken off a rough start that once had them in the relegation zone, clawing their way to 30 points and a somewhat safer position.

They now sit just one point above Manchester United, whose dismal 2024-25 campaign has seen them inch closer to the relegation battle than any hope of securing a cup spot. The Red Devils will be desperate to reverse their fortunes and salvage a respectable finish to their season.

When will the Everton vs Manchester United match be played?

Everton will face Manchester United this Saturday, February 22, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Vitaliy Mykolenko of Everton – Warren Little/Getty Images

Everton vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester United in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.