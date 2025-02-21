NHL News: Jordan Binnington makes surprising comparison after Sidney Crosby’s Team Canada win

In the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team Canada defeated Team USA 3-2 in overtime behind an outstanding performance from goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 31 key saves, including a crucial stop against Auston Matthews. NHL legend Sidney Crosby may have lifted the trophy, but the achievement had a hero.

Despite the injury to Matthew Tkachuk, the Americans showed great offensive power, especially when the game was tied at 2-2 in overtime, and proved that they could win the tournament. But Connor McDavid’s golden goal gave the Canadians the win, and Crosby lifted the trophy.

After the festivities, goalie Binnington, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, was encouraged to make a surprising statement, comparing the accomplishment of winning an NHL season to the victory in the Four Nations Face-Off Championship Game against the United States at TD Garden..

Binnington’s surprising comparison

“It’s different from the Stanley Cup. That’s a long journey. This is shorter. This is different but it’s just as powerful. And, I mean, I’m personally just so grateful,” compared Binnington. “Just being around these guys the last few weeks, I feel like it’s elevated everyone’s game. It speaks of how proud we are to be Canadian hockey players, and just finding a way to win with everything going on. You just have to stay with it,” he declared, according to NHL.com.

Jon Cooper and the Team Canada after big win in the 4 Nations Face-Off final

Binnington responded to criticism

Coach Jon Cooper’s decision to name Binnington as Team Canada’s starting goalkeeper was initially questioned by fans and pundits who felt it was not the best choice. However, the Blues goalie proved he was up to the task. “As an athlete and a competitor, there are always going to be doubters. You’ve got to use that as motivation and find a way and believe in yourself that you’ll get the job done”, answered Binnington.

Binnington has good memories at TD Garden

Jordan Binnington won both the Stanley Cup and the 4 Nations Face-Off at the TD Garden in Boston. He won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues after defeating the Boston Bruins, while nearly six years later he was the starting goalie for Team Canada in 2025. The venue will no doubt bring back fond memories for him.