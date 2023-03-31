NBA fans and even some media members were quick to count Russell Westbrook out after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's far from done.

The Los Angeles Clippers took a chance on Russell Westbrook. Despite some doubts about his fit, Paul George urged the team to give him an opportunity, and the early returns weren't exactly encouraging.

But Westbrook has turned the corner lately. He's come up huge for them, especially when George and Kawhi Leonard have been out of the lineup. He's proving that he's still got some left in the tank.

So, now that fans are having a glimpse of 'Vintage Russ' on the court, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard wanted to put that narrative to sleep. Per Westbrook, he's got the very same mindset of all, even if his role is different.

Westbrook Says His Mindset Hasn't Changed

"I'm super blessed and grateful like always," Westbrook said. "First and foremost, thank you to the man above for allowing me to go out. Without him, I wouldn't be here, and my mindset never changes; my role may change, but my mind don't. We have an unbelievable team. With Kawhi and PG out, I know my job changed a little bit, but tonight we did it together, which is great."

"It's that time of the year, Jimmy. I ain't went nowhere; I'm still here," the former MVP continued. "My job just changed a little bit, but my job is to keep competing, keep my burst there, you know, year 15 [and] I'm still jumping."

"Whatever is asked of me, whatever I need to do that night, I'll do it," added Westbrook. "If it's scoring, rebounding, defending, leadership, energy, whatever it is. I'm grateful and thankful that I had the opportunity be to be on the floor and play."

Westbrook might as well be the key to winning an NBA championship. His erratic play could doom a team, but his never-ending grit and energy could also uplift it. What will it be? We'll have to wait and see.