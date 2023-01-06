San Antonio Spurs will face Boston Celtics in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, San Antonio Spurs will receive Boston Celtics. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After the loss of the Brooklyn Nets against the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics could breathe a sigh of relief because it seemed that at any moment they would lose the leadership of the Eastern Conference. At the moment, they remain at the top with the best record not only in the East, but in the entire NBA and of course they want to keep it that way.

And they have a good chance of doing it since their opponents are one of the weaker teams in the regular season. They are almost last in the Western Conference and everything seems to indicate that it will be a tanking season for them. Of course, if the results change, everything would be different, although at the moment it seems that the idea is to promote young players.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Live stream: FuboTV

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play will be the first of the two that they must play in this regular season. Undoubtedly the favorites are the Boston Celtics, who will seek a victory that will allow them to continue as leaders, while the Spurs rather seek to promote young players this season.

How to Watch or Live Stream San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics to be played this Saturday, January 7 at the AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: KENS.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Boston Celtics with -645 odds, while the odds for the San Antonio Spurs to win are +170.

DraftKings San Antonio Spurs +170 Boston Celtics -645

*Odds via DraftKings