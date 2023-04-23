Curry continues his path as one of the best in the history of the 21st century and the best thing is that he is sharing a record with the biggest names in the league. Check here his new record.

The Golden State Warriors won 44 games during the regular season, they did not have the best in the Western Conference (6th 44-38) but that was enough to reach the playoffs.

Curry is averaging 29.4 PPG with him being the only player nearing 30 points per game and one of two players scoring 20+ points, the other player being Klay Thompson.

The last time the Warriors won an NBA title was in 2022 when they defeated the Boston Celtics in what was an electrifying final.

What record does Curry share with Jordan and Abdul-Jabbar?

After the Warriors' 126-125 victory over the Kings in what was the fourth game of the playoff series where Steph Curry scored 32 points that led him to a total of 126 points in the 2023 postseason. With that many points in the first four postseason games and as a 35-year-old player, he joins two other players who did the same, Michael Jordan in 1998 (144) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1983 (133).

The Warriors are supposed to close out the series against the Sacramento Kings on April 30 in a potential Game 7 on the road. They are fighting in the First Round of the 2023 Western Conference Playoffs.