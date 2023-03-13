After years of continuous success, the Golden State Warriors face a crucial moment for the franchise's direction. Important contracts are about to expire, including that of longtime general manager Bob Myers.

Myers, who took over in the 2012-13 season, has been instrumental in the Dubs' emergence as one of the strongest teams in the league. Since he arrived, the Warriors made it to the postseason on eight occasions, winning four NBA championships.

On top of that, he's highly valued within the locker room. Both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — who is also entering the final months of his contract — suggested they'd love Myers to stay in the Bay area.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green campaign for Bob Myers' renewal

“We were all young at one point when we were trying to figure it out,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “One of his special abilities is to connect with you where you are. Be truthful and honest and authentic about how difficult the NBA is in the sense of decisions that are made and the business side of it. But also, he has a personal touch that you trust.

“I don’t ever take that for granted,” Curry continued. “The fact that I can have a difficult conversation with him. I can pick up the phone and let him know how I’m feeling. He’ll give it to me straight around where we are as a team or where I am individually.”

Green echoed that sentiment, even though his future also looks uncertain. “Bob is huge for us,” Green said. “Some GMs put a team together and then they go into their office and watch to see if it works. You don’t see many GMs working daily, having conversations with guys, keeping a pulse of the team, and then having those tough conversations. General managers don’t do that in this league. Bob does. He’s incredible.”

Myers may not have been on the floor all these years, but his decisions have nevertheless been extremely impactful. Therefore, his departure would definitely be a big loss for the Dubs.