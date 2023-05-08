Jordan Poole's production for the Warriors in the playoffs hasn't been great so far. Here's what Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry had to say about it.

When the Golden State Warriors won the championship last season, it was in part because of the excellent level of their Big Three but also thanks to the contribution of their role players. This time, the Dubs are lacking that help from the bench.

Stephen Curry hasn't taken his foot off the gas, but he can't do it all on his own. Jordan Poole is struggling to perform like he did in last year's playoffs, and that's proving costly for his team. In fact, it may take a toll on his playing time.

However, we're talking about a young player who can still turn things around. Head coach Steve Kerr seems to understand that, claiming that everyone believes in what Poole can bring to the table. Steph echoed that sentiment.

Steve Kerr not worried about Jordan Poole's struggles

“I have great faith in Jordan. He’s had good playoff games for us this year and obviously he had a great run last year,” Kerr said, via Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report. “He knows and we know that he can do it, but I thought last night [Game 3], the whole group had rushed possessions… It’s really about the whole group, it’s not about one individual guy.”

Stephen Curry publicly shows support for Poole

Poole not only has the support of his coach, but the team leader also got his back. Curry knows what the Michigan product is capable of, and he wants to make sure Poole believes in himself as well.

"We are all extremely confident in what he provides for us," Curry said about Poole. "What he can do out there and keeping it positive, just how he approach the game and that's what I love about him. He has great energy and making or missing shots, it's gonna happen. But the other things that you can do to impact the game, I know he's been putting a huge effort in that. So it's just a matter of sticking with it because you'll get rewarded in the big picture, especially because we do have a lot of confidence in what he provides for us and what he's capable of doing."

The Warriors have a big game up front against the Lakers on Monday night. With two losses after three games, the Dubs will need Poole to turn up his game if he wants to have significant playing time in this tough series.