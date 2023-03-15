At age 35, Stephen Curry knows he's still got plenty left in the tank and that winning another ring in the Bay isn't off the table.

The Golden State Warriors were a bottom-feeding franchise before Stephen Curry showed up. The glory days with Wilt Chamberlain, or those iconic DMC or We Believe teams just distant memories before his arrival.

Curry has now led the team to six trips to the NBA Finals and four NBA Championships. Needless to say, he's earned the right to have a statue outside of their arena, and no one will ever wear that no. 30 jersey again for the franchise.

But he's not getting any younger. He just turned 35 years old, and we know that nothing lasts forever. Not many NBA players are able to play beyond that age, especially with that heavy usage. Still, Steph isn't even thinking of retirement.

Steph Curry Opens Up On Turning 35

“How I feel right now is not how I thought I’d feel at 35," Curry told Andscape. "That number sounds crazy, but in my head, I feel like I got a lot left. The work I put into this I still enjoy. Who knows how [the future] looks? I talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other guys who have been on the other side of the halfway point. I know quarterbacking is different, but you can check yourself [mentally] into not fast-forwarding too far. They really did a good job of disciplining themselves for what is happening in real time. They’re 40 feeling like they can still play. I’m trying to stay in that mode. Thirty-five is a big milestone, but the next one is 40. The way I feel right now, who knows?”

Curry Talks About Winning Another Ring

Moreover, the legendary sharpshooter talked about potentially winning a fifth NBA championship. He'd join some elite company as a five+ times winner, so it's obviously the ultimate goal for him:

“It would mean everything, because at one point it was believed that we were done even before last season,” Curry said. “So, it’s just a matter of feeling like you can get greedy, and you obviously understand every championship that you get, you put yourself in another echelon of legends that have won at the highest of high levels. Obviously, Bill Russell, nobody’s going to catch that. But to get to Jordan winning six and Kobe winning five, the [San Antonio] Spurs’ Tim Duncan. So, all that stuff is about the inherent legacy that you’ll continue to create even though we’ve done a lot and that’s why we still work tirelessly to make that a reality again.”

The Warriors entered the season as reigning champions, but they've failed to live up to those expectations. But then again, it's Stephen Curry we're talking about, so we wouldn't rush to count them out just yet.