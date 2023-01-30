While they've been mostly bad over the years, NBA referees have seemingly reached an all-time low lately, up to the point where they had to release a statement.

Being an NBA referee is no easy task, but they make way too much money for it. That's why one cannot explain how they could miss Jayson Tatum's blatant foul on LeBron James on Saturday night, among many other calls.

Fans constantly claim the league is rigged when their teams lose due to the officials' terrible job. More often than not, analysts have to talk about the referees, which speaks volumes as to much much they've influenced games.

While they've been mostly bad over the years, NBA referees have seemingly reached an all-time low lately, up to the point where they had to release a statement. Needless to say, the fans were far from impressed by their admission of guilt.

NBA Referees Release Statement Apologizing For Sucking At Their Jobs

"Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be," the NBA refs' account posted on Twitter.

Anthony Davis took a big shot at the referees after their poor job cost them yet another win. The Lakers have been on the wrong end of blatantly missed calls four times in less than a month now:

“It’s unacceptable, and I guarantee nothing is going to happen to the refs,” Davis said. “We got cheated tonight, honestly. The refs were bad tonight. To miss a call that blatant, the ref is sitting right there on the baseline, it’s tough. It’s not fair. I guarantee if the refs started getting fined for missed calls, it would be a lot better. But nothing’s going to be done.”

Apologies won't do it anymore. The referees need to be disciplined or held accountable for messing up with this beautiful game. And no, we don't think this is rigged or they're point-shaving or anything. They're just very, very, very bad at doing their job. It's either that or they're just blind.