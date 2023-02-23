According to a Golden State Warriors insider, this could be The Dynasty's last dance, and not just on the basketball court.

Warriors could lose one of its key elements, and it's not just Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch. They're a .500 basketball team right now, and their chances of repeating as NBA champions seem slim if Stephen Curry isn't back to full strength.

Some believe their title window is closing right before their eyes, especially with Draymond Green's contract situation looming around. He's not likely to get a contract extension, regardless of this season's outcome.

But Green isn't the only figure that could leave the team in the offseason. Several reports state that GM Bob Myers could also be nearing an exit, and that could lead to a catastrophe within the organization.

Warriors Might Lose Bob Myers This Offseason

"There is some concern that this could be the last dance," said Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. "If Bob [Myers] were to leave, I know Steve [Kerr] would be devastated and Steph will be disappointed. Some pressure is on Joe [Lacob] to figure this out."

It Could Be The Beginning Of The End

Myers has been the architect behind the Dubs' dynasty. He has strong ties to nearly every major figure within the organization, so his departure could lead to other prominent pieces walking away as well:

"In addition to Curry, Steve Kerr's and Draymond Green's close relationship with Myers are well known," reported The Athletic. "Green has a player option for next season and could opt to walk. Kerr's current contract expires after next season. [Mike] Dunleavy is Myers' right hand and was brought on to be his confidant. Several key figures in the organization have strong ties to Myers, which is why his departure has the potential to be the first domino in the transition to the next era."

Even if this is the end, it's been an incredible run for the Warriors. But owner Joe Lacob needs to try and do whatever it takes to keep one of the best GMs in the game around, as there will be multiple teams interested in making him a very lucrative offer.