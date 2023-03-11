Brooklyn Nets will visit Denver Nuggets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Denver Nuggets will receive Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Brooklyn Nets, despite the sale of two of their best players, have managed to stay in playoff positions, something that of course could change at any moment since they have many rivals closely following them. Especially the Miami Heat, who are just wins away, so the Nets need to win.

They will not have an easy game, since their rivals are the best team in the Western Conference and who have, along with the Boston Celtics, the second best record in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets, who of course seek to continue at the top. Although for the moment they maintain a good difference with the seconds, they do not want unpleasant surprises, and for them they would need to win.

When will Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Center, Denver, Colorado this Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ALT.

