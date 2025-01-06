The last defeat against the Washington Commanders was a true reflection of what the entire NFL season was like for the Dallas Cowboys. Intermittent, at times fierce, but directionless in terms of performance. Many attributed it to serious injuries, while others pointed to the lack of answers from Mike McCarthy. The truth is, his future next season remains uncertain, although he has already made his intentions clear.

It’s been several days since his potential continuation or cessation of his activities in Dallas has been questioned. After the game against the Commanders, it was the head coach himself who, when asked by the press if he is willing to return next season, gave a decisive response: “Absolutely. I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said, via a transcription from the team.

“And then there’s a personal side to all these decisions. They all point the right direction. I think anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships that are in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do. Those are all positive attributes that you take into account.

“But you know, absolutely, I’m a builder. I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of day, it is about winning and you have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a very good foundation here,” he finally concluded.

Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talk prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

McCarthy is confident in turning the situation around

The current season ended with a negative record of 7-10, breaking a three-season streak of 12 consecutive wins. For this reason, the coach stated that he feels confident about improving this poor campaign, that is, if he is allowed to.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach,” McCarthy said. “I think like anything, body of work, you know the statistics, I think it’s more about the program, the details of what needs to get done. How can we get better? All those things go into these decisions of whether you originally get the job or continue to move forward. I’m definitely in position with Jerry to move the program forward. There’s no question about that in my mind. That’s why these conversations need to happen here in the near future.”

What decision will Jerry Jones make?

Jerry Jones‘ figure in the Cowboys’ world may be one of the most influential in the entire franchise. The boss of Dallas has a decision to make, and after the Commanders’ game, he addressed the possibility of firing HC Mike McCarthy.

“I don’t know that I am considering making a change. It’s really what I’m trying to say. Anything is possible. Mike is one of the best coaches that I think there is. He was made the coach here because I thought that and he has done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach. I always provide the roster for the coaches. If you don’t get there, then you always got some second-guessing. Yes, I second-guess myself all the time. We make a lot of decisions. Some of them don’t work out as good as others.”

