Chicago Bulls will visit Toronto Raptors for the 2023 NBA Play-in. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

An interesting duel will take place when these two teams face each other, both candidates to go to the postseason. Of course, only one of them will be able to go to the next phase and seek to stay with the last place in the playoffs, when facing the loser of the duel between the 7th and 8th.

On one side will be the Chicago Bulls, who with a 40-42 record are looking to give the big surprise and have one more chance to go to the postseason. Their rivals, and favorites in this series, will be the Toronto Raptors, who finished with a 41-41 record. Whichever of the two wins know it will be tough as both the Hawks and Heat seem to be in better shape, but they'll still try.

When will Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament between Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at the Scotibank Arena, Toronto, Canada will take place this Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors

This 2023 NBA Play-in tournament game between Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

