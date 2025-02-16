NHL News: Injured Matthew Tkachuk drops major admission after beating Sidney Crosby’s Team Canada

Team USA defeated captain Sidney Crosby‘s Team Canada 3-1 to advance to the final of the Four Nations Face-Off. The game featured an unclear exit for Matthew Tkachuk, who asked not to play in the third quarter. It was later announced that the NHL star had suffered a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Tkachuk is under evaluation and does not know if he will be able to play again in the tournament. “We’ll make decisions that we think is best for Matthew and we think is best for our team. Right now, I don’t have a lot of information to go on, so it’s hard for me to give you more,” he said.

Tkachuk had already spoken before the game, saying it was a moment he’d been waiting for for nine years and warning Crosby’s team. And while he didn’t finish the game, despite making his presence felt on the ice, he couldn’t hide his feelings after the win over the Canadiens.

Tkachuk’s bold admission after the win over Team Canada

“Other than Game 7 (of the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers) last year, this has been the highlight of my hockey career. I’m just going to enjoy it with the guys. We have such a fun group in there, and it’s going to be a fun plane ride tonight. Lots of laughs. We’re having a lot of fun with those guys,” Tkachuk admitted.

Tkachuk spoke about his injury

The Team USA and Panthers forward made his feelings clear after leaving the game against Team Canada with an injury. “I’m not worried at all. I feel good, I’m definitely a lot better after a win. Everything should be fine. I’m just going to enjoy this win tonight,” Tkachuk said.

The long streak that was broken with Team Canada’s defeat

Team USA’s victory not only saw the departure of Tkachuk, but it was a result that left a remarkable mark, especially as it was tied to star Sidney Crosby. Canada has lost for the first time in 26 games with the Boston Bruins captain in the lineup.