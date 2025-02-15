NHL News: Tkachuk brothers reveal why three fights broke out seconds into USA vs Canada in 4 Nations

The 4 Nations tournament continues to make waves, and brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk stole the spotlight in the opening seconds of the USA vs. Canada game, which ended with a USA victory. They were behind two of the three fights that caught everyone by surprise during the tournament.

According to the Tkachuk brothers, they had coordinated beforehand to start the fights, with JT Miller also on board. It was revealed that all three were part of a group chat well before the game began.

One of the brothers, Matthew, reportedly said that those fights were meant to send a message about the strength of Team USA. The three fights, in which the brothers were involved in two, took place within just 10 seconds of the game’s start.

Developing story…