NHL

NHL Video: Connor McDavid scores Canada’s first goal in 4 Nations clash against USA

Canada scored the first goal of the game thanks to a powerful sprint and goal by Connor McDavid. The USA couldn't stop the Edmonton Oilers player, and his effort put Canada ahead 1-0.

By Richard Tovar

Connor McDavid #97 of Team Canada skates the puck during the third period against Team Sweden in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 12, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Team Canada defeated Team Sweden 4-3 in overtime.
© Getty ImagesConnor McDavid #97 of Team Canada skates the puck during the third period against Team Sweden in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 12, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Team Canada defeated Team Sweden 4-3 in overtime.

Canada had the first power play of the game but couldn’t score. However, their dominance was clear, and a few minutes later, Connor McDavid capitalized with a magnificent goal that electrified the Canadian fans in the arena, giving his team a 1-0 lead over the USA.

At the time of the game, Canada had few shots, but coach Jon Cooper knew what he was doing with his players. The assists from Drew Doughty and Jordan Binnington were no coincidence; it was clear the team was seeking that connection among the many available talents.

McDavid is well-versed in playing international games, with over twenty appearances on the ice in his senior career for Canada across various World Championships. This would be his first goal in the NHL’s 4 Nations tournament.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar

