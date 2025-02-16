Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton in a Matchday 25 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesCody Gakpo of Liverpool

Liverpool will face off against Wolverhampton in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA will have several options to catch the action, either through TV broadcasts or streaming platforms. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff times and viewing details.

[Watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool and Wolverhampton face off in a matchup with stakes at both ends of the Premier League standings. Liverpool, the league leaders, are coming off a 1-1 draw with Everton that cost them a chance to extend their lead over Arsenal.

With the Gunners closing the gap to seven points, the Reds are determined to secure a win to maintain that cushion. Meanwhile, Wolves find themselves in a relegation battle with 19 points, just two clear of the drop zone. A win over Liverpool would be a massive boost, especially with their relegation rivals failing to win this weekend.

When will the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton match be played?

Liverpool will take on Wolverhampton this Sunday, February 16, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton – Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton in the USA on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options are USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

