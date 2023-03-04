Los Angeles Lakers will face Golden State Warriors for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will visit Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers online free on FuboTV]

In this game, two teams face each other whose season so far is not being anywhere near what was expected, but rather they are far below. On the side of the Golden State Warriors, it was thought that they would fight for the top positions in the standings, since they retained most of the 2022 champion team.

The reality is that only relatively recently have they been able to reach the Playoff positions, from which of course they do not want to leave. The Los Angeles Lakers, for their part, were expected to at least fight for 7th or 8th place, something that has not happened at the moment. However, they are not far from the last place in the Playoffs and they aspire to keep it.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California this Sunday, March 5 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

