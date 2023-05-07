Golden State Warriors will visit Los Angeles Lakers for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will face Golden State Warriors in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After the first two games in San Francisco in which these two rivals shared victories, Game 3 (the first of the series held in Los Angeles) was for the Lakers who thus took the 2-1 lead. Game 4 will be the second in Los Angeles, and the locals will try to become strong playing at home, especially since if they win the second game at Crypto.com Arena they would put a 3-1 difficult to reverse.

The Golden State Warriors know this very well, and that is why they must do everything possible to put the series 2-2 before returning to San Francisco. Of course, they are still the favorites, but the great level of the Lakers could shake that favoritism.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Monday, May 8 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

