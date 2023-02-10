Golden State Warriors will receive Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Los Angeles Lakers will visit Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors online free on FuboTV]

Interesting game will take place in the Western Conference when these two rivals face each other. On the one hand, the local and last champions, the Golden State Warriors, who are looking for a victory that will allow them to get closer to the qualification positions for the Playoffs, from which they are two victories away.

Their rivals will be the Los Angeles Lakers, who are now a true unknown. With the departure of Russell Westbrook, one of its stars, it is difficult to know if the Los Angeles franchise will seek to continue fighting for the Play-in position or resign itself to tanking looking to rebuild the team with the help of the draft next season.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be played at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Saturday, February 11 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

