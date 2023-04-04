Los Angeles Lakers will visit Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Western Conference will have a truly vibrant finale, with so many franchises separated by so little difference in their win/loss tbalance, every game they play from now until the end of the regular season on April 9 will be almost like a final and that's why you don't have to miss nothing.

It is the case of these two teams. On the one hand, there will be the Los Angeles Clippers, who have for the moment one of the last places in the Playoffs, something that could easily change with a defeat. Especially if they lose to direct rivals such as their neighbors, the Lakers, who after fighting so hard to have a positive record are now close to qualifying for the Playoffs and don't want to miss the chance.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Wednesday, April 5 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

