Memphis Grizzlies will receive Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Los Angeles team seems more determined than ever to go for the Play-in positions. It was speculated that, after the transfer of one of their main stars like Russell Westbrook, the Lakers would resign themselves and this season they will go in search of tanking to form a better team next season.

At the moment that is not happening, and with a record of 29-32, they are only one victory away from the New Orleans Pelicans, the last qualified. Their rivals will be the Memphis Grizzlies, who this year want to improve what was done in 2021/2022. They are second in the Western Conference, closely followed by the Sacramento Kings. Obviously, they don't want to give up that second place.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will be played at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee this Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TNT.

