Los Angeles Lakers will visit Memphis Grizzlies in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After an intense fight throughout the season, the Los Angeles Lakers met their goal of playing in the postseason, and now they are preparing for what will undoubtedly be a very difficult series against truly fearsome rivals such as the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Tennessee franchise has been one of the best throughout the regular season, and they are candidates to reach at least the conference semifinals. However, and although they are favorites to win this first round, the Lakers have improved a lot in recent months and could surprise them.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee will take place this Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ABC.

