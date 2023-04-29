For the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal, Miami Heat will visit New York Knicks. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 1

New York Knicks will play against Miami Heat in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks online free in the US on Fubo]

This Conference semifinals have the particularity that they will be played by two teams that were not favorites to reach this instance. On the New Yoks Knicks side, while it wasn't a huge surprise that they eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers, they were still the underdogs in the series.

Despite this, they managed to eliminate the Cavs in 5 games and reach the Conference semifinals after 10 years. Much more surprising was the Miami Heat, who eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in 5 games despite being the last qualified from the East to the postseason. Now they will go for a new feat and play the conference finals once again.

When will Miami Heat vs New York Knicks be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and New York Knicks at the Madison Square Gardens, New York City will take place this Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and New York Knicks can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.

