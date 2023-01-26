Miami Heat will meet with Orlando Magic at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their 131st regular-season game. The Miami Heat are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 73 direct duels to this day, while the Orlando Magic have celebrated a triumph in 57 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on April 10, 2022, and it ended in a 125-111 win for the Magic at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Date
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will be played on Friday, January 27, 2023, at at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic in NBA 2022-23
The match to be played between Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun.