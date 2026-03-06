Trending topics:
NY Rangers confirm final decision on Vincent Trocheck trade

Vincent Trocheck will not leave the New York Rangers after the NHL trade deadline.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers
The New York Rangers have confirmed that they will not be trading Vincent Trocheck despite reported interest from teams such as the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings.

The veteran remains an important part of the Rangers’ roster, and the organization has indicated that it is unwilling to move him unless the right compensation is offered. General manager Chris Drury chose patience.

While trade talks had generated significant speculation across the league, the decision to hold onto Trocheck means that any potential deal could now be pushed to the summer. This would give the Rangers more time to evaluate offers and allow interested teams to reassess their rosters before entering negotiations.

Vincent Trockeck won’t leave NY Rangers

Delaying a trade until the offseason could also affect the compensation involved. With fewer teams likely to make aggressive moves in the summer compared to the trade deadline frenzy, the return for Trocheck may ultimately be lower than what the Rangers were seeking during the current trade window.

What’s next for Vincent Trocheck?

The next step for Vincent Trocheck is to finish the season strong with the New York Rangers to maintain his status as a potential trade asset. It’s likely his two conditions for a move will be the same. No West Coast and a team fighting for the Stanley Cup.

