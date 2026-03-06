Raiders trade Maxx Crosby to Ravens: How many picks does Las Vegas now have in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders finally achieved what they had been waiting for, completing the trade of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. In return, the Raiders received two first-round picks, one in 2026 and another in 2027. That move immediately raised a key question: How many picks do the Raiders have for the 2026 NFL Draft?

After fielding trade offers for some time, the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. This move positions the Raiders to finally embrace a serious rebuild. For years, they did not fully commit to that direction, but now they have the opportunity to bring in two blue-chip players for the future and also create financial flexibility for free agency.

The list of picks the Raiders currently hold is quite extensive and could allow the franchise to maximize its strategy in the upcoming draft years. The picks are the following for the 2026 NFL Draft:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Round 1, Pick 1

Round 1, Pick 14, via Baltimore Ravens

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 4

Round 4, Jacksonville Jaguars via Minnesota Vikings

Round 4, Compensatory

Round 5, Compensatory

Round 6, Jacksonville Jaguars via New York Jets

Round 6

Round 7

Maxx Crosby at Lincoln Financial Field

Advertisement

Crosby numbers

He started 104 games over the last seven seasons, recording 439 total tackles, 133 tackles for loss, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 29 passes defended. As productive as his play was, Crosby grew frustrated with the Raiders’ inability to find stable quarterback play over the years.

Advertisement

see also DJ Moore’s arrival to Bills forced team to release Josh Allen’s teammate

Crosby can now experience a major change in his career by joining Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. On the other side, the Raiders can also face a significant shift, as the franchise must consider several important aspects moving forward.

Advertisement

The NFL has not yet awarded compensatory picks for the 2026 NFL Draft, so picks after the third round do not yet have official numbers. The Raiders are projected to receive two compensatory picks as things currently stand. The Jakobi Meyers trade yielded two picks in 2026, one in Round 4 and one in Round 6.

The last time the Raiders had two first-round draft picks in a single draft was the 2020 NFL Draft. That year, the Raiders selected Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick. Needless to say, the Raiders hope for more success drafting players this time around.

Advertisement