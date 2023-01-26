Even though they've already earned their stripes in the National Basketball Association, these All-Stars could still be on the move pretty soon.

The NBA trade deadline keeps zooming in. That means we're set to hear countless rumors and get to see mock trades and NBA players trying to act like they don't care or aren't constantly updating their Twitter feed.

This season has been as unpredictable as it's been exciting. Multiple teams are still in contention for a spot in the play-in tournament, while others might look to get rid of some of their most prominent names.

NBA Rumors: 3 All-Stars That Could Be Traded

3. Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have already made a move by acquiring Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis' return might be just what they need to finally string some wins together and make a playoff run.

But they still need to figure out what to do with Russell Westbrook's monster contract. He's been quite solid for Darvin Ham coming off the bench, but he could still be dealt at the right price.

2. Draymond Green

The word around the league is that Stephen Curry isn't pleased with the Golden State Warriors and that he could force the front office to make a move. If that's the case, then Draymond Green might be the odd man out.

Green wants a hefty contract extension, and he's not likely to get it. The Warriors don't want to part ways with Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, James Wiseman, or Jordan Poole, so that leaves Green as the likeliest trade candidate.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns

It's still early, but it seems like the Rudy Gobert trade could go down as one of the worst ever. The Minnesota Timberwolves have underperformed throughout the whole season, and he's not a good fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Anthony Edwards has emerged as the Timberwolves' best player, and Towns has once again missed a lot of time with injuries. So, they could fetch the market for the former first-overall pick, who would also welcome a move to a contending side.