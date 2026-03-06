Patrick Mahomes’ 2x Pro Bowl teammate shows confidence in the Chiefs’ front office

The front office of the Kansas City Chiefs was heavily criticized during the last NFL season due to the franchise’s overall poor performance. However, there is still confidence in the leadership within the organization, and that support was demonstrated by a key piece who has helped Patrick Mahomes and has been a two-time Pro Bowler.

During a recent episode of “Up & Adams,” hosted by Kay Adams, Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trey Smith discussed the Chiefs’ front office and the players’ confidence in their decisions.

“I think they’re the best, man. You look at their ability to find talent, especially deep in drafts. I mean, they found me, sixth round. ‘No one wanted me,'” said Smith. “I thought I was gonna be an undrafted free agent.’ Here they come, saving me. There’s a lot of guys they ended up finding deep in the draft. So for us, we have full confidence in them picking up talent in return, and that’s always an every-year thing. They are just great at it.”

The Chiefs’ general manager, Brett Veach, now has one of his most challenging projects, reshaping the roster after a 6-11 season. Recent moves to address the salary cap have given the team a new perspective, with a stronger focus on the April NFL Draft.

Recent moves by the Chiefs

The Chiefs released Mike Danna and Jawaan Taylor and traded Trent McDuffie over the last few weeks, symbolizing an immediate shift in the team’s philosophy. The 2026 Chiefs are being built during this offseason, with more changes expected once free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 11.

The expected return of Mahomes

While the front office continues to make moves that could change the trajectory of the team and help Andy Reid, they are also hoping for an earlier than expected return from Patrick Mahomes. In fact, according to an NFL insider, he could return sooner than initially projected.

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer recently appeared as a guest on The Dan Patrick Show to weigh in on Mahomes‘ recovery and explain why he believes the quarterback could be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

“His pain threshold is different, his work ethic is different, so at first they were like, ‘Oh, you know, start of the season.’ I would probably hedge on him being back on the field sooner than that. By far. Because he just attacks things,” Glazer said. “The initial reports were kind of on the fringe there, but I want to tell you, Patrick Mahomes is different… He had already got his knee bending at 90 degrees at that point. He’s just different, he heals differently.”

