Logan Paul accepts $1 million bet to fight former NFL star under controversial rules

The return of Logan Paul to the ring may be closer than expected. The YouTuber and WWE star recently launched a $1 million challenge for a boxing fight, and a former NFL star has reportedly agreed to face him under controversial rules.

Following the media success Jake Paul has achieved in boxing, his older brother Logan wants to follow a similar path. Now, he has reportedly selected his next rival: former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell.

Shortly after announcing a $1 million challenge to any NFL player who could beat him in a boxing match, Logan Paul was approached by Le’Veon Bell, who quickly accepted the challenge. However, the rule set for the fight has shocked many fans.

Logan Paul vs. Le’Veon Bell: Is the fight happening?

On X, Le’Veon Bell and Logan Paul went back and forth with direct warnings toward each other about a potential boxing match. At the end of the exchange, the influencer received the controversial rules the former running back wants for their bout.

Bell indicated that he is willing to match Paul’s bet and create a $2 million purse for the winner. However, the former NFL star stated that he wants the fight to continue until someone quits, meaning there would be no exact round limit.

Paul immediately responded and accepted the terms, adding that the bout would use 10-pound gloves, no headgear, and three-minute rounds until someone cannot continue. The influencer also revealed that he would be willing to face Bell as soon as next weekend.

Tom Brady weighs in on Logan Paul vs. Le’Veon Bell

The situation surrounding Paul wanting to fight an NFL player may have started with Tom Brady. A few weeks ago, Brady told the YouTuber that their upcoming flag football match would prove Logan is not at the same level as NFL players.

“Is this my fault?” Brady replied to an X post by Bleacher Report announcing the potential bout between Paul and Bell. “Yes, but you about to make me $2M,” the influencer responded, suggesting he expects to defeat the former running back in the contest.