NY Giants confirm return of key player that could make Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs smile ahead of free agency

The New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs could be going after the same players in the upcoming free agency and NFL Draft. Thus, learning the G-Men have confirmed the return of one key running back might be just what Patrick Mahomes and company wanted to learn. Now, the Chiefs may have one less competitor in their pursuit for help in the backfield.

The Giants and Chiefs may have a reason for concern with Jeremiyah Love, who visited the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. As Tennessee (No. 4 overall pick) selects before New York (5th) and Kansas City (9th), both organizations should explore other options to bolster their respective backfields. Placing all their eggs in one basket, especially one as coveted as Love’s is far from a wise decision.

On that note, the Giants are bringing back Devin Singletary, who played a major role last season after Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury. Skattebo’s incredible rookie campaign was cut short, and concerns now loom over his production as he returns from a gruesome setback. Therefore, New York made sure to have a “Plan B” in place.

“The Giants and RB Devin Singletary have agreed to a restructured contract to keep him in New York,” as reported by Jordan Schultz on X.

Patrick Mahomes warming up before a Chiefs game in Jacksonville.

What it means for Chiefs

For Mahomes and the Chiefs, such news could take a big threat out of the radar. Not only in the chase for Love—widely touted as the No. 1 talent in the upcoming draft class—but ahead of free agency, where the organization in The City of Fountains could go after a household name, perhaps Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Either way, 2026 free agency is set to be a rollercoaster. The Chiefs will vie to flip the script after their worst season in over a decade, while the Giants hope Jaxson Dart can take the next step and avoid a sophomore slump. As great as New York’s defense is, quarterbacks are decisive in the NFL; if the product out of Ole Miss struggles, it could spell big trouble for Big Blue.

No running back may be able to match the instant chemistry Dart developed with Skattebo, but a new addition could yield major results for New York’s offense. Unfortunately, the Giants will be embarking on a contender-filled market where the Chiefs are expected to make a splash.