NY Rangers make last minute trade after Vincent Trocheck talks

The New York Rangers made a last-minute move ahead of the NHL trade deadline, sending Brennan Othmann to the Calgary Flames. This final comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Vincent Trocheck, which ultimately did not result in a deal, leaving general manager Chris Drury to focus on other roster adjustments.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli provided the details on the transaction. “Flames brought in Brennan Othmann from New York Rangers in exchange for Jacob Battaglia. By the way, Blake Coleman remained with Flames.”

While the deal may not have resolved the Trocheck situation, it reflects how the Rangers are still actively managing their roster amid a challenging season. In the summer, they will have to rebuild to compete for a Stanley Cup.

What’s next for NY Rangers?

With the NHL trade deadline now behind them, the New York Rangers are shifting their focus to finishing the season as strongly as possible. Sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 56 points, their chances of making the playoffs are extremely slim, leaving the team to prioritize development and evaluation for the remainder of the year.

Any potential trade for Vincent Trocheck has been postponed until the summer, as the Rangers did not receive offers that met GM Chris Drury’s expectations. This gives New York more time to explore options in the offseason while keeping Trocheck in the lineup for the final stretch of the calendar.

The interesting situation is if, in a rebuilding process, Trocheck will be out of the trading block. It’s also important to consider if the player will change his preferences to avoid the West. A new story to follow.

