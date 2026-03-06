Raiders could trade Maxx Crosby for top-tier defensive help as rumors intensify

The Las Vegas Raiders must make a major decision regarding Maxx Crosby. As trade rumors surrounding the star pass rusher intensify, an elite defensive talent has now emerged as a potential asset in a deal for the defensive end.

In recent weeks, reports about the Raiders listening to offers for Crosby have continued to grow. Now, a new possibility has surfaced, with the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly emerging as potential suitors for the standout defender.

Popular X user Rickey Scoops, whom many believe to be a disguised NFL insider, has suggested that the Eagles have floated the idea of including Jalen Carter in a trade package for Crosby. Carter is already a two-time Pro Bowler and has enjoyed three outstanding seasons since entering the league in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eagles may be considering a major change on defense

Jalen Carter was selected by the Eagles with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, the defensive tackle has become a key piece of Philadelphia’s defensive line and one of the most promising young defenders in the league.

Carter will turn 25 on April 4, while Crosby is currently 28. Although the age gap is not significant, the Eagles may value Crosby’s experience and elite pass-rushing ability as they look to increase pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Advertisement

During the 2025 NFL season, Philadelphia recorded 47 sacks and ranked fourth in quarterback hurries. However, adding Crosby could elevate the unit even further and potentially transform the Eagles into one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL, helping an offense that struggled at times last season.

Advertisement

see also Raiders star Maxx Crosby fuels trade rumors by praising quarterback of potential landing spot

Philadelphia’s potential offer could tempt the Raiders

Reports suggest that the Raiders have already set a high asking price for Crosby. While many teams may hesitate to meet those demands, including a player like Carter could force Las Vegas to reconsider.

Advertisement

Carter is a former top-10 pick who has clearly lived up to expectations early in his career. The Eagles could potentially offer Carter along with a first-round draft pick in an attempt to convince the Raiders to part ways with their star pass rusher.