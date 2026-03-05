Gregg Berhalter on Mauricio Pochettino telling Donald Trump that the USMNT can win the World Cup: ‘I love it’

Gregg Berhalter echoes Mauricio Pochettino‘s enthusiasm ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Replying to a question from Bolavip, the Chicago Fire head coach made it clear that he shares the attitude shown by the current USMNT manager, who recently revealed he told President Donald Trump that the USA will challenge for the ultimate trophy this summer.

“I love it,“ Berhalter replied to Bolavip at a press conference before Chicago‘s MLS game against the Columbus Crew. “I mean, that’s the mentality we need, right? We go into any tournament, and you believe you can win. And I think that’s the most important thing for the mindset of any group entering a tournament.

“Because, in reality, anything is possible, right? In theory, on any given day, we can beat any team in the world. So, you know, when you get to through the group, and hopefully we will, it’s a knockout phase, and it really is about the day, the form of the day. So, you know, I’m excited at that statement. I think it shows intention,” Berhalter continued.

“The group has had World Cup experience, the majority of that group. So they understand what a World Cup is like. We’ll have the home fans behind us, and I think it’s a great mindset to go into the World Cup with.”

Gregg Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup.

Berhalter, of course, is very familiar with the USMNT roster, having coached the Stars and Stripes until 2024. With him at the helm, the USA reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Netherlands won that game 3-1 before losing in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Argentina).

What Pochettino told President Trump about the USA’s World Cup mindset

With the tournament taking place in North America this year, all eyes will be on whether Pochettino can lead the team further on home soil. The Argentine-born manager appears to have enough confidence to do so.

During a recent appearance on The High Performance Podcast, Pochettino shed light into a conversation with President Donald Trump about the USA’s chances at the 2026 World Cup.

“At the draw of the World Cup, I met Donald Trump for a few minutes. He asked me, ‘What do you think coach? Can you win the World Cup?’ I said, ‘Of course, Mr. President’. Because it’s the USA. The American dream is there. The American culture is about being first, being number one,” Pochettino said.

“When we accepted the challenge to go there, it was because we really believe that we can win (the World Cup). After a year and a half working there, people start to feel that we can win. The last few camps in October and November… we competed against very good teams and we started to show that possibility to perform well.

“We are going to have the support of a massive country and all its fans. To try and push us to run, score goals, and make tackles. I think that will be a massive boost for us,” Pochettino added.

The USMNT’s form ahead of 2026 World Cup

Riding on a five-game unbeaten run, the USMNT has been in promising form as of late, boasting 14 wins in its last 22 appearances. On top of that, it took down the likes of Uruguay and Paraguay in November, boosting the country’s hopes. Paraguay will be one of the USA’s group stage opponents at the 2026 World Cup, with Australia and the UEFA Playoff C winner completing Group D.