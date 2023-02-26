Philadelphia 76ers will host Miami Heat for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Miami Heat will visit Philadelphia 76ers a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference when these two rivals face each other, candidates to be among the 6 teams that will go directly to the Playoffs. On the local side, the Philadelphia 76ers, with a 39-20 record, are in third place in the Conference, 4 victories behind the leaders whom they seek to overcome.

For this they will have to beat tough rivals, who also do not come at their best. The Miami Heat accumulate 4 losses in a row, leaving their record at 32-29, being surpassed by the New York Knicks. They still have chances to fight for Playoffs spots, but they must react to end this losing streak.

When will Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

