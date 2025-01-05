After 34 games into the NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers finally welcomed back one of their key stars, Kawhi Leonard. The forward had been sidelined with a knee injury, casting doubt on whether he could continue performing at an elite level. However, Leonard’s determination to return to the court and contribute to a strong campaign proved stronger than the setbacks.

Although his initial stats mirrored the consistency fans have come to expect, Leonard showed flashes of his signature dominance. After weeks away from basketball, he worked his way back into game shape and is now focused on the challenges ahead, with the playoffs remaining the ultimate goal.

While the reception from fans and teammates was overwhelmingly positive, Leonard admitted he wasn’t yet at his peak. Speaking to the media after the game, he shared candid insights into the difficulties of his return and his mindset moving forward.

“There was nothing hard about playing tonight. We took the right steps to get me to this point, and playing basketball was the easy part,” Leonard explained. “This is what I love to do. The hard part was not playing—having to rehab and not competing with my teammates.”

Los Angeles, California, USA: Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard 2 attends the LA ClippersÃ¢â‚¬â ¢ Media Day at Intuit Dome, Monday, September 30, in Inglewood, Calif.

Leonard reflects on his performance

After the game, Clippers‘ star spoke candidly about his performance and the expectations surrounding him. He acknowledged the pressure from fans to see him at his best while emphasizing the importance of taking a measured approach to his recovery to prepare for upcoming challenges.

“We’re still easing me into the game. We’re on nobody’s timetable,” Leonard said. “Anybody watching who wants to see me score 20, 30 points or be aggressive needs to understand we’re not rushing this process. We know what lies ahead, and we’re focused on building in the right direction.”

Leonard discusses his knee recovery

As one of the NBA’s marquee players, Leonard shared insights into the ongoing challenges with his knee, following his limited impact during the Clippers’ game against the Hawks. He opened up about the physical hurdles he’s facing as he works toward full recovery.

“I don’t know. Last time, I woke up, and it was flared up, and I couldn’t move,” Leonard said when asked about his knee condition. “Now, it’s just about keeping it moving. I don’t know—it’s day-to-day.”

Leonard’s comments highlight his determination to manage his recovery carefully, as he aims to return to peak form and help the Clippers achieve their goals this season.