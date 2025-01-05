Where to watch AS Roma vs Lazio live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AS Roma will play against Lazio in Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The Derby della Capitale is one of Serie A‘s most electrifying showdowns, a clash that transcends standings and objectives to captivate Italian football fans. This weekend, eternal rivals Lazio and Roma square off in a highly anticipated battle.

Lazio enter the match in stronger form, sitting fourth with 35 points and aiming to solidify their Champions League spot. Roma, while safer from relegation at six points clear, remain outside the European qualification picture. Yet in a rivalry as fierce as this, the stakes are always far greater than league positions or points.

When will the AS Roma vs Lazio match be played?

AS Roma host Lazio in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, January 5. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

AS Roma vs Lazio: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AS Roma vs Lazio in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AS Roma and Lazio will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.