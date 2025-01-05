Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch AS Roma vs Lazio live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AS Roma will receive Lazio in the Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

Claudio Ranieri, Head Coach of AS Roma (L) and Head coach of Lazio, Marco Baroni
© Maurizio Lagana/Getty ImagesClaudio Ranieri, Head Coach of AS Roma (L) and Head coach of Lazio, Marco Baroni

By Leonardo Herrera

AS Roma will play against Lazio in Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch AS Roma vs Lazio online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Derby della Capitale is one of Serie A‘s most electrifying showdowns, a clash that transcends standings and objectives to captivate Italian football fans. This weekend, eternal rivals Lazio and Roma square off in a highly anticipated battle.

Lazio enter the match in stronger form, sitting fourth with 35 points and aiming to solidify their Champions League spot. Roma, while safer from relegation at six points clear, remain outside the European qualification picture. Yet in a rivalry as fierce as this, the stakes are always far greater than league positions or points.

Advertisement

When will the AS Roma vs Lazio match be played?

AS Roma host Lazio in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, January 5. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Ivan Provedel of SS Lazio – Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Ivan Provedel of SS Lazio – Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Advertisement

AS Roma vs Lazio: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AS Roma vs Lazio in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AS Roma and Lazio will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Japanese star gives a wink to the Dodgers to team up with Shohei Ohtani
MLB

Japanese star gives a wink to the Dodgers to team up with Shohei Ohtani

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Russell Wilson and Steelers after loss to Bengals
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Russell Wilson and Steelers after loss to Bengals

Kawhi Leonard opens up about the toughest challenge in his season debut
NBA

Kawhi Leonard opens up about the toughest challenge in his season debut

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian adds new QB to help Arch Manning in the upcoming NCAAF season
College Football

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian adds new QB to help Arch Manning in the upcoming NCAAF season

Better Collective Logo