Trending topics:
NFL

Ravens' Lamar Jackson makes something clear about Derrick Henry after record-breaking season in Baltimore

Derrick Henry had a remarkable season with the Baltimore Ravens, and his teammate Lamar Jackson didn’t hesitate to acknowledge it once the regular season was over.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after the Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns 35-10 at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after the Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns 35-10 at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

By Matías Persuh

The decisive victory of the Baltimore Ravens over the Browns sealed the top spot for John Harbaugh‘s team in the AFC North. Derrick Henry once again had an outstanding performance, breaking another record, and his teammate Lamar Jackson had nothing but praise for the former Titans star.

With his 1,921 rushing yards, Henry set a new record for the highest total by a player who didn’t win the rushing title, coincidentally on his 31st birthday. Jackson, once the game was over, couldn’t hide his excitement about it.

“Man, on his birthday? And then I’m standing looking up at the jumbotron and they keep saying, Yo, he’s the, he broke the record for this and broke the record for that. It’s like, man, it’s just King Henry just breaking records, man. I feel like he do that week in, week out, dude.”

Advertisement

Lamar’s comment about the records broken by Henry also mentions that the RB, in the game against the Browns, tied Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown on the career rushing touchdown list with 106 career touchdown runs. The total is tied for the sixth-highest in league history.

Derrick Henry RB Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

With yesterday’s outstanding performance and the subsequent victory over Cleveland, the Ravens secured their playoff spot without any major issues, solidifying their position at number one in their division.

NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes strong self-critique following victory over Steelers

see also

NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes strong self-critique following victory over Steelers

Harbaugh tips his hat to Lamar

A game like last night required an outstanding performance from the Baltimore players to pull it off. And they didn’t fail. Especially Lamar Jackson, who played a superb role in managing the offense and dominating his opponent.

Advertisement

John Harbaugh knows that he has his biggest diamond in the roster with the former Louisville player. And at this point in the season, the level of his team will depend largely on what Jackson does on the field.

“What else needs to be said?” HC Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “The dude is a competitor. He’s a fighter. He’s just one of a kind. There’s nobody like Lamar Jackson. … He wants everything to be perfect, everything. That’s why these numbers are the way they are, because of who he is.”

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

Japanese star gives a wink to the Dodgers to team up with Shohei Ohtani
MLB

Japanese star gives a wink to the Dodgers to team up with Shohei Ohtani

Where to watch AS Roma vs Lazio live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A
Soccer

Where to watch AS Roma vs Lazio live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Russell Wilson and Steelers after loss to Bengals
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Russell Wilson and Steelers after loss to Bengals

Kawhi Leonard opens up about the toughest challenge in his season debut
NBA

Kawhi Leonard opens up about the toughest challenge in his season debut

Better Collective Logo