Ravens' Lamar Jackson makes something clear about Derrick Henry after record-breaking season in Baltimore

The decisive victory of the Baltimore Ravens over the Browns sealed the top spot for John Harbaugh‘s team in the AFC North. Derrick Henry once again had an outstanding performance, breaking another record, and his teammate Lamar Jackson had nothing but praise for the former Titans star.

With his 1,921 rushing yards, Henry set a new record for the highest total by a player who didn’t win the rushing title, coincidentally on his 31st birthday. Jackson, once the game was over, couldn’t hide his excitement about it.

“Man, on his birthday? And then I’m standing looking up at the jumbotron and they keep saying, Yo, he’s the, he broke the record for this and broke the record for that. It’s like, man, it’s just King Henry just breaking records, man. I feel like he do that week in, week out, dude.”

Lamar’s comment about the records broken by Henry also mentions that the RB, in the game against the Browns, tied Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown on the career rushing touchdown list with 106 career touchdown runs. The total is tied for the sixth-highest in league history.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

With yesterday’s outstanding performance and the subsequent victory over Cleveland, the Ravens secured their playoff spot without any major issues, solidifying their position at number one in their division.

Harbaugh tips his hat to Lamar

A game like last night required an outstanding performance from the Baltimore players to pull it off. And they didn’t fail. Especially Lamar Jackson, who played a superb role in managing the offense and dominating his opponent.

John Harbaugh knows that he has his biggest diamond in the roster with the former Louisville player. And at this point in the season, the level of his team will depend largely on what Jackson does on the field.

“What else needs to be said?” HC Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “The dude is a competitor. He’s a fighter. He’s just one of a kind. There’s nobody like Lamar Jackson. … He wants everything to be perfect, everything. That’s why these numbers are the way they are, because of who he is.”

