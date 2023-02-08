Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks will visit Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 144th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 84 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 59 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 2, 2022, and it ended in a 133-129 win for the Lakers away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2022-23

The match to be played between Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast onfuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include TNT, Spectrum SportsNet, TNT Web.