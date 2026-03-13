How many players born in the United States are playing for Dominican Republic in the 2026 WBC?

The Dominican Republic roster is made up mostly of players born on the island, but two were born in the United States. One of them is Austin Wells, who is originally from Arizona and chose to play for that national team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic instead of Team USA.

With Wells already mentioned, the other Dominican Republic player born in the United States is Manny Machado, who was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Although he previously played for Team USA as a teenager on the U18 national team, he later chose to represent the island where many of his relatives are from.

What inspired Machado to play for his family’s country was his grandfather. “But he also wanted me to play in the Dominican if I ever got the chance, he wanted me to play winter ball for his favorite team, the Licey Tigers, or to represent the Dominican in some way,” the infielder told The Players’ Tribune in 2017.

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Three North American-born players on the Dominican Republic roster

In addition to Wells and Machado, there is another player who was not born in the United States but was born in North America: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was born in Montreal, Canada. His father, former MLB player Wilton Guerrero, was born in the Dominican Republic, as was his mother, with whom he later moved to the island for a time.

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Guerrero Jr. has never played for Team Canada in the WBC. His desire to represent the Dominican Republic stems in part from his father, who never had the chance to play in the tournament. Guerrero Jr. also missed the 2023 WBC due to an injury and did not want to miss the opportunity again in 2026.

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“That’s a good question. I was born in Canada, but I grew up in the Dominican Republic. My dad never went to a World Baseball Classic. He told me as a kid that I should represent the Dominican if I ever got a chance to do it. I grew up with that,” he told The Score in June 2025.

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However, Guerrero Jr. also said last year that he would like to play for Team Canada someday. Canada reached the quarterfinals in 2026 and will face Team USA there. “But maybe if I’m not retired, I will play with Canada one day.”