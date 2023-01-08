For the Matchday 18 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will face Angers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

There will be a duel between opposites in this Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. On the one hand there will be the visitors, Angers, who are in the last position of the standings and trying to get points however they can to get out of such an uncomfortable position, which for the moment would mean relegation.

On the other side will be Paris Saint-Germain, who for the moment remain leaders, but who in the previous Matchday lost a key duel against Lens, who were their immediate pursuers. Of course, they cannot afford another negative result and that is why they will be in search of victory.

PSG vs Angers: Date

This game between PSG and Angers for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, in France this Wednesday, January 11 at 3:00 PM (ET).

PSG vs Angers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Angers

This 2022/2023 Ligue 1 game between PSG and Angers can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada. If you are in Japan and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

