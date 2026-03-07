Is Cade Cunningham playing today, March 7, for Pistons vs Nets?

The Detroit Pistons (45-16) receive the Brooklyn Nets (15-47) at Little Caesars Arena this evening, aiming for a win to steady the ship after consecutive losses. However, the primary concern for the Eastern Conference leaders is the availability of Cade Cunningham, who is currently dealing with a lower-body injury.

According to the official NBA injury report as of Saturday afternoon, Cunningham is listed as questionable due to a left quadriceps contusion. The injury likely occurred during Thursday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, where Cunningham played 39 minutes and finished with 26 points and eight assists.

Cunningham has been the engine for Detroit this season, missing only six games while producing All-NBA caliber numbers. He is currently averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Given that the Pistons face a back-to-back set—traveling to face the Miami Heat tomorrow—the coaching staff may opt to rest their star tonight to ensure he is fit for the more challenging matchup in Florida.

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons. (Getty Images)

Pistons injury report

Beyond Cunningham, the Pistons have several other names on the medical report. Big man Jalen Duren is listed as probable despite dealing with low back spasms; though he has more chances to be in the starting lineup tonight than the star guard.

However, Detroit will definitely be without Ausar Thompson, who has been ruled out after suffering a right ankle sprain in the opening minutes of the recent Spurs game.

Losing Thompson is a significant blow to the team’s perimeter defense. “Ausar obviously means a lot to us,” head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters following the loss in San Antonio. “What he does defensively, the impact he has—you miss that. We just have to figure out a way collectively to pick it up“.