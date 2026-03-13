The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have made a final decision regarding one of the most talked-about situations of the 2026 NFL free agency. After weeks of speculation and a failed blockbuster trade, the organization is now signaling that Maxx Crosby is expected to remain with the team.

Trade rumors intensified earlier in free agency when the Raiders negotiated with the Ravens on a potential deal that would have sent the star pass rusher to Baltimore. However, the agreement collapsed at the last moment, creating widespread debate across the league about what really happened behind the scenes.

Since then, the situation has evolved quickly, with the Raiders now indicating that Crosby may no longer be available on the trade market as both sides try to move forward after the failed negotiations.

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Raiders’ final decision on Maxx Crosby trade

According to a report from Mike Florio, the Las Vegas Raiders have now informed other teams that Maxx Crosby is no longer part of trade discussions. “Per a league source, the Raiders are currently telling teams that defensive end Maxx Crosby won’t be traded, in the aftermath of the failed effort to ship him to the Ravens for a pair of first-round picks.”

The controversy surrounding the situation began when Baltimore reportedly agreed to send two first-round picks to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby. However, the Ravens ultimately backed out of the deal after concerns related to a medical evaluation, and shortly afterward they signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson instead.

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Despite the speculation that followed, Crosby and his representatives have insisted that the recovery from his knee surgery is progressing normally. The defensive star even addressed the situation on social media, suggesting that he now intends to stay with the Raiders as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

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