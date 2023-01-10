Boston Celtics will receive New Orleans Pelicans in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics will host New Orleans Pelicans in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can enjoy it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels on Wednesday, January 11. Two of the best teams in the regular season face each other looking to reach the top positions in their conferences. On one side will be the New Orleans Pelicans, who currently have a 25-16 record, two wins behind the leaders Denver Nuggets.

For their part, the Boston Celtics remain leaders in the Eastern Conference with a 29-12 record, which is also the best in the entire NBA. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and they have 3 wins in a row, so now they will look for the fourth and keep their distance with the Brooklyn Nets who follow them closely.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

The duel between these two rivals will be the second and last that they will play this regular season. The first of them took place on November 18 and on that occasion it was a victory for the Boston Celtics (who are also clear favorites to win this game as well) by 117-109.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans to be played this Wednesday, January 11 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BOS.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Boston Celtics with -345 odds, while the odds for the New Orleans Pelicans to win are +285.

DraftKings Boston Celics -345 New Orleans Pelicans +285

*Odds via DraftKings

