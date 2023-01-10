Atlanta Hawks will face Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Atlanta Hawks will receive Milwaukee Bucks in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can enjoy it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference when these two rivals face each other. The Atlanta Hawks have not had good performances in their last games, and that has led them to be 4-6 in their last 10 and have a record of 19-21, which for now leaves them far from the playoff positions. However, they won their last game against the Clippers and are confident that they can continue on the path of victory.

They won't have it easy since their rivals are one of the best teams in the East and they are fighting to reach the leadership in the Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks are also 4-6 in their last 10 games and are coming off a tough game against the New York Knicks. Now they are in search of the first places for which they need victories.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

These rivals will meet for the fourth and final time this regular season. The first three games were played on October 29 (Bucks win 123-115), November 7 (Hawks win 117-98), and November 14 (Hawks win 121-106). In other words, the Atlanta team leads the series 2-1 against each other.

How to Watch or Live Stream Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Wednesday, January 11 at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks with -115 odds, while the odds for the Atlanta Hawks to win are -105.

DraftKings Atlanta Hawks -105 Milwaukee Bucks -115

*Odds via DraftKings