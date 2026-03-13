How many and which draft picks do the Chiefs have in 2026?

After a rare down year dropped the Kansas City Chiefs into the top‑10 of the draft order, they will head into the 2026 NFL Draft with nine total selections, giving general manager Brett Veach plenty of ammunition to reshape the roster.

That haul includes two first‑round picks, a high‑value slot at No. 9 overall and another at No. 29 overall acquired in the blockbuster Trent McDuffie trade with the Rams, plus a trio of Day 3 selections and a compensatory choice awarded by the league.

Their draft board now stretches deep across all three days of the event, with picks in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, three in Round 5 and one in Round 6, capped off by that extra fifth‑round compensatory choice at No. 176 overall.

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What picks do the Chiefs still have in 2026?

The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. This includes two high-value first-round picks — No. 9 overall and No. 29 overall — a second-rounder, a third-rounder, three fifth-rounders (one of them compensatory at No. 176 overall) and a sixth-round selection.

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs runs onto the field prior to a game in 2026 (Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

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With this collection of picks, the Chiefs can strategically address multiple roster needs, from shoring up the offensive line to adding young talent in the defensive backfield or at wide receiver.

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Having two first-round opportunities alone provides them the chance to secure impact players who could contribute immediately or develop into cornerstone pieces around Patrick Mahomes.

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Can the Chiefs trade up in the 2026 draft?

Yes, the Chiefs have the flexibility to trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft, using their current slate of picks to target specific players. With multiple selections across the rounds, they hold significant draft capital that could be used to move up in the order if a desired prospect is slipping.

Trading up can be a strategic move for them, especially if they are eyeing premium positions such as edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver or even quarterback depth.

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Historically, GM Brett Veach has been willing to make bold draft-day moves when the right player is on the board, often packaging multiple mid- or late-round picks to secure a higher selection.

By leveraging their draft capital, they can potentially secure a cornerstone talent who can contribute right away, reinforcing the team’s bid to return to Super Bowl contention and keep QB Patrick Mahomes surrounded by elite playmakers.