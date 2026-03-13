Cowboys 2026 draft picks: How many will Dallas have in April?

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with eight total picks, giving the franchise valuable draft capital to reshape the roster. That total includes two first-round selections, creating the opportunity to add multiple high-impact prospects at the top of the board.

Those first-round picks are already locked in. They will select No. 12 overall with their own pick and No. 20 overall with the selection acquired from the Green Bay Packers as part of the blockbuster trade involving star defender Micah Parsons.

Having two top-20 picks marks the first time since 2008 that Dallas holds multiple first-round selections in the same draft. Beyond the first round, they also own selections across the middle and later stages of the draft.

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Can the Cowboys trade up in the 2026 draft?

The Cowboys can trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft if they decide to package some of their picks. With eight total selections, including two first-round picks (No. 12 and No. 20 overall), Dallas has enough draft capital to move up the board if the front office identifies a prospect it doesn’t want to risk losing.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in action in 2026 (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

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Holding two early picks also gives them flexibility that many teams don’t have. The team could combine one of those first-round selections with mid-round picks to climb into the top 10, or they could bundle Day 2 and Day 3 selections to move up later in the draft.

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This type of strategy is common when teams target premium positions such as offensive tackle, wide receiver or edge rusher. Ultimately, the decision will depend on how the draft board unfolds and which prospects remain available.

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The front office has shown in previous drafts that it is willing to move around the board when the right opportunity appears, so having extra selections in the 2026 NFL Draft could give Dallas the flexibility to make an aggressive move if needed.

Full list of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks

The Cowboys currently hold eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas has two picks in the first round, including its own and another acquired from the Packers, along with additional compensatory selections awarded by the NFL.

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Round 1: No. 12 overall (own pick)

Round 1: No. 20 overall (from Green Bay Packers)

Round 2: Cowboys pick

Round 3: Cowboys pick

Round 5: Cowboys pick

Round 5: Compensatory pick

Round 5: Compensatory pick

Round 6: Cowboys pick

Having two selections in the top 20 gives Dallas a rare level of flexibility early in the draft. They could choose to add two immediate contributors, target key needs on both sides of the ball, or even package picks to move up the board if a top prospect begins to slide.