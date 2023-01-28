Milwaukee Bucks will play against New Orleans Pelicans for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place between teams from both Conferences. The third of the East will face the fourth of the West. The Milwaukee Bucks continue in their fight to reach the leadership, and the three consecutive defeats of the Boston Celtics helped them a lot, reducing the difference to only 3 games.

They have 3 victories in a row and of course they want to extend that streak. It won't be easy, since their rivals will be the New Orleans Pelicans, who come from 6 consecutive losses, which led them to lose their 3rd place in the West to the Sacramento Kings. They need to end this losing streak to avoid further losing positions.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Sunday, January 29 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

