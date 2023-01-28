Charlotte Hornets will receive Miami Heat for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Miami Heat will visit Charlotte Hornets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat continue in the fight for the Playoff positions, with the certainty of not having their place in the postseason assured at all. In fact, the New York Knicks follow them very closely, only 1 victory is the difference in favor of the Florida team. They need wins to keep their prized 6th place.

They have a chance to take a victory since their rivals are one of the weakest teams of the season. The Charlotte Hornets, after a 2021/2022 season in which they fought to enter the Playoffs, have decided to tank this year, hoping to reinforce the team in 2023/2024 with the young talents that emerge from the 2023 Draft.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will be played at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina this Sunday, January 29 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSE.

