Minnesota Timberwolves receive Golden State Warriors in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The Western Conference will have a very interesting duel between two teams fighting for the Playoff positions. On one side will be the Golden State Warriors, who with a 26-24 record are in 5th position. After spending much of the regular season in Play-in positions, now the San Francisco team wants to stay in the Playoff zone.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be one of the toughest in the West. The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 27-26 record, so winning would reach 28-26, very close to the 28-25 of the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in 4th position. That's why Wolves will be looking for victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors will be played at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota this Wednesday, February 1 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

